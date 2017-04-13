× Can there be thunder without lightning?

Dear Tom,

Can there ever be thunder without lightning being present as well?

— Dottie Frazier, Calgary, Canada

Dear Dottie,

There cannot be. If you are hearing thunder, lightning is present also, whether you see it or not. Thunder is audible up to 10 miles from its source, but lightning is sometime visible for considerably greater distances (though rarely). Thunder signals that you are within reach of lightning. The risk is deemed significant enough that the NCAA tells its athletes they may suspend play without penalty whenever thunder is heard.

If you are struck by lightning, even if you survive, it is a quality-of-life altering event, says Dr. Mary Ann Cooper of the University of Illinois at Chicago. The results can be lifelong: psychological effects, chronic pain, memory loss. It is like an electronic surge in a computer that can literally fry the system’s electronics.