Around Town at WGN Radio Bill Leff’s Toy Shop! Part 1 and Part 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Morning News' Jeff Hoover and Mike Toomey went Around Town to WGN Radio's Bill Leff's house to check out his amazing vintage toy and action figure collection.

Bill has been collecting for nearly 40 years! It took over one bedroom of the house and spilled into his family room. This is the kind of collection that may look like a pretty nice collection at first, but when your eyes adjust to what you are seeing, you realize just how incredible it really is.

You can listen to Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder (her husband, Jimmy Mac is also a toy and action figure collector, by the way) on WGN Radio AM 720 from 10am to Noon weekdays and then a bonus hour at Noon at http://www.wgnradio.com