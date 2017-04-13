2 Delaware teens convicted in school fight that left 16-year-old girl dead

A Delaware judge has convicted one 17-year-old girl of conspiracy and acquitted another after a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

The Family Court judge ruled on the conspiracy charges Thursday after finding a third 17-year-old girl guilty of criminally negligent homicide for her role in the fight. The judge said there was evidence that the girl found guilty of conspiracy kicked Amy Joyner-Francis. All three girls were tried as juveniles.

An autopsy found tht Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.

Defense attorneys argued that Joyner-Francis’ death was unforeseeable because she had a rare heart condition undetected by her doctors.

Sentencing is set for May 23.