11 Illinois hospitals get top ranks for safety and quality
CHICAGO, Ill. — A new study finds that 38 hospitals in Illinois get top marks for safety and quality.
The “Leapfrog Group” puts out an annual hospital safety guide that grades hospitals on how well they handle accidents, infections and patient injuries.
Eleven Illinois hospitals scored straight “A’s” for the last five years.
Here’s a list of the 8 within greater Chicago:
- West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park
- Advoc. Good Samaritan, Downers Grove
- Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates
- Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield
- Rush-Copley, Aurora
- Rush University, Chicago
- University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago
3 outside greater Chicago:
- HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese
- OSF St. Joseph, Bloomington
- OSF St. Mary, Galesburg