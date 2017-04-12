Teen’s Twitter challenge goes viral after requesting free Wendy’s chicken nuggets

Reno, NV -- A teenager in Nevada says his favorite lunch are Wendy's chicken nuggets. Carter Wilkerson went to Twitter to find out how many retweets he'd need to get Wendy's to ante up a year's worth of nuggets for free.
Wendy's said he'd need 18 million.
Wilkerson only had 147 followers, but he said, "Consider it done."
He's gotten to work and now has 2.5 million retweets. Even some celebrities and companies are backing him. Even United.
Wilkerson has started a website where he sells merchandise and discusses his deep affections for nuggets. He's also using his efforts to raise money for breast cancer.