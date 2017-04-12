Teen’s Twitter challenge goes viral after requesting free Wendy’s chicken nuggets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reno, NV -- A teenager in Nevada says his favorite lunch are Wendy's chicken nuggets. Carter Wilkerson went to Twitter to find out how many retweets he'd need to get Wendy's to ante up a year's worth of nuggets for free.

Wendy's said he'd need 18 million.

Wilkerson only had 147 followers, but he said, "Consider it done."

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Next time I eat these they better be free @Wendys pic.twitter.com/ZvxwpiLAeD — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 7, 2017

He's gotten to work and now has 2.5 million retweets. Even some celebrities and companies are backing him. Even United.

If you get 18 mil come to NYC and the frosty's on me 🍦 https://t.co/8OTgprrNta — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) April 9, 2017

If you get the 18 million RTs, we'll give you a free flight to take you to any @Wendys in the world in a city we serve. Good luck! https://t.co/igxnPg1JUF — United (@united) April 8, 2017

Wilkerson has started a website where he sells merchandise and discusses his deep affections for nuggets. He's also using his efforts to raise money for breast cancer.