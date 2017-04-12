Surveillance video released of bipolar woman who was shot by Chicago police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO. Ill., -- Surveillance video has been released of a woman who was shot to death by Chicago police.

Michelle Robey had bipolar disorder. One February 10th she created a scene at a CVS drugstore in North Center. Reports said that Robey knocked things off the shelves and repeatedly screamed and swore and threatened store employees with a knife.

Minutes later, police got a 911 call about a woman at a nearby bus stop, screaming randomly. Police tried for several minutes to subdue her with a stun gun and finally, shot her fatally in the abdomen.

The police department says the officer acted properly but Robey's sister is suing for excessive force.