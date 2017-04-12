Sports Feed previews the 2017 Chicago Red Stars season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They've got some new uniforms and a new slogan for their fifth season in the National Women's Professional Soccer League.

It's a way for the franchise to introduce a bit of change as they begin another run at a championship this week.

The Chicago Red Stars kickoff their season on Saturday in Houston against the Dash at 1 PM at BBVA Compass Stadium. From then through September, the team will take the field at Toyota Park and across the country in hopes of winning their first NWSL title.

To preview the season, we welcomed forward Danielle Colaprico and defender Sam Johnson to Sports Feed to discuss the opening of the season with Josh Frydman.

Watch their segment in the video above.