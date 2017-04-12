× Patchy dense fog possible early this Wednesday morning – mainly away from Chicago

With clear skies and light winds, and temperatures and dew points in the middle 30s, conditions appear optimum for dense fog formation early this Wednesday morning. Patchy dense fog will likely develop in scattered parts of the Chicago area – generally away from the city appears most susceptible. If you are traveling – involved in the morning commute, be aware that patches of dense fog may develop in spots, quickly cutting visibility to a quarter-mile or less. Drive carefully.

Current Metro-area visibility (in tenths of a mile)…