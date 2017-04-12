NASA has an announcement to make this Thursday. They say they have new results about ocean worlds in our Solar System from the Hubble Space Telescope. The new discoveries will "help inform future ocean world exploration and the broader search for life beyond Earth." You can watch it on NASA's website at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope to reveal new oceanic findings beyond Earth
