Midday Fix: Celebrating Earth Month with Ashlee Piper

Ashlee Piper

www.ashleepiper.com

Event:

April 18

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Neiman Marcus

Michigan Avenue

To RSVP for the event:

rsvpmichiganave@neimanmarcus.com

The items mentioned today:

Urban Canopy Home Composting Subscription

It used to be that composting meant you had to have a yard or put up with smelly in-home methods. Urban Canopy makes it so easy to be sustainable with their bike-powered compost pick-up and drop-off services. Simply select your frequency (1/week, 1/2 weeks, or monthly), fill up your bucket with food waste, and it’ll be collected and refreshed with a fresh bucket by a bike-riding compost pal. Subscriptions start at $12/month.

Eco-Friendly Candles from Bright Endeavors

Bright Endeavors is a social enterprise that employs young, often adolescent moms to hand craft sustainable, vegan soy candles with 100% of proceeds going back to the program. Bright Endeavors uses locally produced, non-genetically-modified soy wax for all of the candles, all fragrances are pthalate-free and they use cotton-core, paraffin-free wicks (which means fewer fumes for the environment), and recycled glass containers.

Shop Zero Waste at Sugar Beet Coop

Save big money (19-75%, especially on organics and spices) by hitting up Sugar Beet’s extensive bulk/package-free section. Not only will you be saving money, but you’ll be helping spare the landfill of tons of needless trash. From liquid soaps to vinegars, syrups, beans, grains, candies, and other goodies, there’s not much you can’t find at this Oak Park store.

Join a CSA

Getting a weekly or monthly haul from a Community Supported Agriculture farm is not only exciting, but it supports local farmers and is an awesome way to explore new ingredients and eat healthier. To find one near you, check out the Band of Farmers CSA Guide.

Enjoy Kicks with Beautiful Souls at Amour de la Terre

While you’re picking up some snacks at Sugar Beet, why not stop next door to Amour de la Terre, the country’s only eco-friendly, ethical, and animal-friendly shoe and accessories boutique for men, women, and kids. Everything is chic, and free from sweatshop labor and toxic and animal materials. Plus, everything is 40% off when you mention this WGN segment.