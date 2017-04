CHICAGO – Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge.

37-year-old Joshua Smith has been charged in connection with death of 66-year-old Raymond Myles.

BREAKING: Chicago Police have charged 37 year Joshua Smith in connection with the murder of Judge Raymond Myles. Press conf @ 530 at CPD HQ pic.twitter.com/fBzxWa2kQI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 12, 2017

Police are questioning a person of police sources confirmed Tuesday night.

Judge Myles was killed after hearing gunshots outside his South Side home early Monday morning. He was shot multiple times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.