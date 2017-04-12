Lunchbreak: PBandJ grilled cheese, prepared by South Water Kitchen chef Roger Waysok

Executive Chef Roger Waysok

South Water Kitchen

225 N. Wabash Avenue

Chicago

(312) 236-9300

www.southwaterkitchen.com

PB&J Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

4 slices brie cheese

1/2 pear, sliced

2 Tablespoons blueberry jam

2 slices whole wheat bread

2 Tablespoons butter

Directions:

Spread jam evenly over one side of each piece of bread. Put the cheese on top of the jam, then place pear on cheese. Heat 2 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet or grill on medium to low heat and when melted add two pieces of bread from the sandwich. Cover pan to allow cheese to melt. When cheese is melted and the bread is nice golden brown it is ready. Flip one side on top of the other and remove from pan.