Jarrett Payton previews the Bulls’ regular season finale on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Will they make it or won't they? Do fans want the to get there or just fall short?

Those questions will be answered for the Bulls tonight.

Coming into their final regular season game against the Nets at the United Center, the Bulls can either win to get into the playoffs or get a loss by the Miami Heat to the Wizards.

Either way, a very topsy turvy regular season will finally come to an end for the team.

Jarrett Payton was at the United Center to check out the team on Wednesday night and he talked with Josh Frydman about the contest on Sports Feed.

To watch the segment on Wednesday's show, click on the video above.