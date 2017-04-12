× AP investigation uncovers UN report on peacekeepers linked to child sex ring in Haiti

UN peacekeepers in Haiti ran a child sex ring for three years, forcing starving children to have what’s called “survival sex,” according to a UN internal report obtained by AP.

The report goes on to say more than 130 peacekeeping soldiers from Sri Lanka abused girls and boys as young as 12.

None have ever been jailed for the alleged abuse.

The UN has no jurisdiction over peacekeepers, relying on countries that supply the troops to oversee discipline.

The AP investigation found nearly 2,000 sexual abuse allegations against UN missions around the world over the last 12 years. More than 300 of the allegations involved children.