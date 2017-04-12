× Holland leads White Sox past Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Derek Holland has turned Progressive Field into his own personal playground.

Holland held Cleveland hitless until the sixth inning and late fill-in Matt Davidson had a two-run single that helped the Chicago White Sox beat the Indians 2-1 Wednesday night.

Holland (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor in the sixth. The White Sox lefty struck out four, walked four and threw 101 pitches in six innings.

“Every inning I had fans yelling at me from the fourth on, telling me ‘Hey, you’ve got a no-hitter,’ and I was like ‘Thanks, Captain Obvious, I kind of know that.'”

Holland is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in five starts at Progressive Field. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against Cleveland.

Pitching in Cleveland’s ballpark is something personal to Holland, a native of Newark, Ohio, about a two-hour drive away. Several family members and friends made the trip, and Holland dedicated the game to his grandmother, who passed away during spring training.

“I wrote ‘Granny’ on the back of the mound,” he said. “That was our name for her. It meant a lot. I’ll be writing it all year just because it was somebody that I really care about. She was like a mom to me, too.”

David Robertson pitched the ninth for his first save.

Davidson, added to the lineup when third baseman Todd Frazier was scratched with flu-like symptoms, drove in two runs with a single in the second.

Danny Salazar (0-1) struck out 11, matching a career high, in six innings.

Cleveland scored in the eighth. Carlos Santana led off with a single against Nate Jones and Lindor hit another double. Michael Brantley’s RBI groundout moved Lindor to third, but Edwin Encarnacion struck out and Jose Ramirez grounded out.

Salazar walked Cody Asche and allowed Avisail Garcia’s double in the second, setting up Davidson’s hit.