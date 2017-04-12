Drive-by triple shooting in Old Town; gunman at large

Chicago police are continuing their search for a drive-by shooter who wounded three people in the Old Town neighborhood.

Two 12-year-old boys and a maintenance man were hit outside a mini-mart in the 1400 of N. Sedgwick Tuesday afternoon.

All three are in stable condition.

A gray Dodge Charger was seen speeding away.

A police officer says he heard about 15 gunshots in all; at least one bullet shattered a store window.

Police are looking for witnesses.

Residents say the neighborhood has been experiencing a growing drug and gang problem.