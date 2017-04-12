× Cubs give fans a glimpse of their World Series championship rings

CHICAGO – There is no need to build anymore excitement for the next Cubs’ tribute to the 2016 World Series Champions.

But on Wednesday, just a few hours before their second home game of the season, the Cubs decided to get their fans a little more riled up about the jewelry the team is about to receive.

The team posted this video on their Twitter account just before 10 AM on Wednesday. The nine-second video gives fans the slightest of teases as to what the championship rings look like.

So far this video is the best look at the jewelry that will be passed out to the players around 6:20 PM at Wrigley Field before the game against the Dodgers. The rings were designed by Jostens and features 108 diamonds – representing the number of years between World Series championships for the Cubs.