Chicago’s Very Own The Orwells Stopped By The Morning Show

The Orwells formed when all the members were in high school at York High School in Elmhurst, IL. Corso and Cuomo are cousins and the Brinners are twin brothers and all of the members of the band have been family friends for years. The band was discovered in late 2011 by Aquarium Drunkard blogger Justin Gage, who signed them to his Autumn Tone label imprint. They graduated high school early in 2013 to pursue their musical career.

The Orwells were named one of the most criminally overlooked artists of 2012 in MTV's annual list.Their single Mallrats (La La La) has been reviewed by the popular music website, Pitchfork[6] They performed at Lollapalooza in August 2013. On November 5, 2013, The Orwells appeared on Later... with Jools Holland. On November 22, 2013, Arctic Monkeys announced that The Orwells would be their support at nine American concerts in January and February 2014.