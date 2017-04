CHICAGO — “World Champions. Has a nice ring to it.”

That’s what the Chicago Cubs tweeted out as the organization received their championship rings tonight at Wrigley Field.

World Series Champion goals. pic.twitter.com/UCmW0bAiP8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 13, 2017

World Champions. Has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/zH3wuh8qgy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2017

20 fans were selected to present the championship rings to the players and coaches.

Former catcher David Ross was also on hand to receive his ring and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.