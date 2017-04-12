× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Brooklyn

* Chicago had won three straight games in this series before a 107-106 loss on Saturday in Brooklyn. The Bulls have scored 100 or more points in each of their last seven meetings with the Nets (110.4 ppg).

* The Bulls will clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight or a Miami loss versus the Wizards. A win would also mean the Bulls (40-41) avoid their first losing season since going 33-49 in 2007-08.

* Chicago’s 122-75 win over the Magic on Monday tied the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history (47). The Bulls’ last win by 47 or more came in February 1991 versus the Kings (129-82; Michael Jordan scored 34 points).

* Brooklyn is 11-12 since March 1, after going 9-49 this season through the end of February. The Nets can match their final 2015-16 record (21-61) with a win tonight.

* Jeremy Lin established career highs in rebounds (12), free throws made (16) and free throws attempted (17) in Monday’s loss to the Celtics, scoring 26 points.

* Jimmy Butler has scored 20 or more points in each of his last six games against the Nets (27.5 ppg), including a game-high 33 when the teams met on Saturday.