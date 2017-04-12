× Bulls clinch a spot in the NBA Playoffs with a win over the Nets

CHICAGO – In a sometimes dizzying roller coaster of a season, the final game of the season was surprisingly smooth sailing. So was clinching a spot in the postseason.

So was clinching a spot in the postseason.Funny how in a season where nothing came easily for the Bulls that their biggest win would be a piece of cake.

With a majority of the Nets’ starters benched, Fred Hoiberg’s team was hardly challenged in a blowout 112-73 win over Brooklyn at the United Center in their 82nd and final game of the regular season. No help would be needed by the Heat on this night, the Bulls punched their ticket to the postseason all by themselves by finishing an even 41-41 on the year.

It ends a two-year playoff drought for the team that last made it in 2015 and the 35th appearance in the postseason for the franchise. They’ve now made the playoffs in eight of the last nine years but their seed is not determined quite yet since the Pacers are still playing the Hawks.

If Indiana wins, the Bulls will be the 8th seed and face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. If the Pacers lose, the Bulls would move up to the 7th seed and face the defending NBA Champion Cavaliers in the first round.