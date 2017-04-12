× Border wall prototypes could come to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Cal. — Prototypes of the controversial border wall proposed by President Trump will be built this summer in San Diego near the border with Mexico.

The models will go up on a strip of land near an existing border crossing.

450 designs were submitted by companies last week. 20 will be selected to build samples.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the final design will be chosen around June 1st.

The Trump administration has not yet secured funding for the wall.

It’s estimated to cost anywhere from 22 billion to 40 billion dollars.