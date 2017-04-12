× Autopsies confirm sarin gas used in deadly attack in Syria

Autopsies show sarin gas was used in the chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Syria.

Turkey’s health minister said Tuesday that test results confirm sarin was used in the deadly attack earlier this month.

The Russian military now says the Syrian government is willing to let international experts examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.

But in a new interview this morning, President Vladimir Putin says that, as far as he knows, Syria has complied with an agreement to dispose of chemical weapons.

He also says Russia believes the chemical weapons attack was either caused by Syrian rebels or caused by Syrian warplanes hitting a rebel chemical weapons facility.