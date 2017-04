Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFF GARLIN WITH MIKE TOOMEY (OUR VERY OWN)

SHOW INFORMATION

APRIL 14 & 15, 2017

Friday, April 14

8:00 & 10:30pm

Saturday, April 15

7:00 & 9:30pm

All shows at Zanies in Rosemont, 5437 N. Park Place

For tickets call: 847-813-0484

TIX: $30.00, plus a two item food/beverage minimum

FOR MORE INFORMATION, OR TO PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE, PLEASE VISIT ZANIES.COM