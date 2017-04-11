WGN’s Nancy Loo participates in road trip for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Our very own Nancy Loo is competing for charity in the Nissan "Rogue Trip" to New York City.

Nancy and her team, #ChicagonistaLIVE, are driving across the country to the New York International Auto Show, while stopping at some unusual roadside attractions on the way.

She caught up with Marcus and our early Morning Show team to talk about her adventure.

Ten teams are competing for a $5,000 prize for a charity of their choice.

Team #ChicagonistaLIVE is supporting Fight2Feed, a non-profit organization with the mission to eliminate hunger in Chicago.

Nancy and her teammates, MJ Tam & Beth Rosen, are documenting all of their stops along the way.