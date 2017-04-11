Rally planned outside United terminal as fallout from video continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Asian American community groups are planning a rally at O’Hare’s the United terminal Tuesday night. They say they are outraged over the treatment of a passenger who was dragged off a plane Monday.

A now suspended Chicago Dept of Aviation police officer was seen on cell phone video yanking Dr. David Dao of Louisville out of his seat, then dragging him off a United flight out of O’Hare after Dao was randomly selected to give up his seat to make room for stand-by United employees.

United offered Dao 800 dollars and a hotel stay to take a flight out the next afternoon but he wasn't interested.

According to a Chicago attorney, Dr. David Dao is still in the Chicago area receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The family of Dr Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers , concern and support they have received.

It's an incident that has caused fallout for Dao’s reputation and United’s. It’s also touched a nerve here in Chicago all the way to the White House.

"Clearly, when you watch the video, it is troubling to see how that was handled," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said when asked about the episode at Tuesday's White House briefing.

Today, United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized again for the incident saying “It's never too late to do the right thing. I have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what's broken so this never happens again. I promise you we can do better.”

Representative Dan Lipinski who sits on the House Transportation Committee says he plans to create an amendment to the FAA authorization bill next month to make sure this type of situation isn't repeated.

“Airlines have to offer enough compensation for people to voluntarily leave a flight or give up their seat the airlines should not be allowed to randomly choose people to kick off a flight,” he said.