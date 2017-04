Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steph Curry and Under Armour released sneakers again.

And Twitter made fun of them... again.

They're kind of brown, and many point out that they look like "fine, corinthian leather."

Here are some tweets that encompass how people felt about the athlete's unusual design:

Steph is selling a PT Cruiser for your feet pic.twitter.com/QCfaTeB47W — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 9, 2017

@talkhoops He's dropping the "Little Old Lady in the Stephs" II's https://t.co/pnMdLEbF5S—

Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) April 09, 2017