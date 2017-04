× Tuesday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood Warnings/Advisories

After yesterday’s rains, rivers have steadied-off or are falling more slowly. Minor to moderate flooding does continue on segments of the Kankakee, Des Plaines and Illinois Rivers. Segments of the Fox and Des Plaines Rivers are not expected to flood, but flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted by light-green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…