Teens found dead in car died from carbon monoxide poisoning

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The Kane County coroner says two teens who were found unresponsive inside a car in St Charles last month died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police officers found 18-year-old Kody Dietrich and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Elizabeth Donoso, from Racine, Wisconsin in a car off Randall Rd on the morning of March 16th.

At the time of their deaths, police reported no signs of obvious trauma, foul play or drugs.

Police say the car was still running when they found the teens but a flaw allowed the gas to enter the car.