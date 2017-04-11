Strengthening east winds Thursday combined with incoming clouds/showers to erasem Wednesday’s modest temp increase—but strong warming to push Saturday, highs to 80°; late season snow blankets North Woods Monday
Chicago weather data and observer Frank Wachowski
