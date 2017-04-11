Scott Powers previews the Blackhawks’ playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Finally, the time has arrived.

Forgive the Windy City's hockey fans if they might not take the first 82 games of the NHL season as seriously as the take the potential four seven-game playoff series that might lie ahead for the Blackhawks. Three Stanley Cups in the last decade have a tendency to do that.

With the best record in the Western Conference, Joel Quenneville's team once again is in that group of teams that enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs that could be considered a favorite. First up for the Blackhawks are the Predators - whom they defeated in the playoffs in 2010 and 2015 en route to a championship.

Before that begins, Scott Powers of The Athletic came on the show to discuss the team as they head towards the match-up with the Predators with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Watch his segments on Tuesday's show in the video above or below.