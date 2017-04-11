Protests held during NEIU furlough day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Protests were held Tuesday over furlough days at Northeastern Illinois University.

Demonstrators demanded an end to the furloughs needed in light of the ongoing budget battle in Springfield.

The furlough days are today, tomorrow and another day in May.

The protesters say students are suffering.

The move is an attempt to help make up for state support stalled amid Illinois' two-year budget logjam.

The closure will affect about 10,000 students and 1,100 staff members. Services like computer labs and child care will also be unavailable.

Interim President Richard Helldobler says he doesn't know how much longer the university can survive this "financial starvation."

This is the second time Northeastern has required employees to take unpaid days off since the state budget impasse began in mid-2015.