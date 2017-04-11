× Police questioning person of interest in judge’s killing

CHICAGO — Police are questioning a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge, police sources confirmed Tuesday night.

Associate Judge Raymond Myles, 66, was killed after hearing gunshots outside his South Side home early Monday morning and rushing to the aid of his 52-year-old girlfriend, who was shot in the leg. He was shot multiple times and killed.

The incident is believed to be the first fatal shooting of a Chicago-area judge in more than three decades, according to the Chicago Tribune. Police say it may have been a case of an attempted robbery gone wrong.

“In the murder investigation of Judge Raymond Myles, detectives have made considerable progress over the last 24 hours and are continuing to work around the clock,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Tuesday.

Myles had been a judge since 1999 and was involved in several high profile cases. He had also been attacked in 2015 after a traffic accident that required reconstructive surgery. Police says they are aware of the case, but it’s not clear if it’s connected.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call detectives at Area South at 312-747-8272. The FBI is also offering a $25,000 dollar reward for information.