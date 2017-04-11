Police: Man body slammed off-duty officer outside Gizmos Fun Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK -- A man is facing charges after a confrontation with two off-duty police officers working at Gizmos Fun Factory turned physical.

Cell phone video captured by a passerby shows a man identified by police as 33-year-old Carlos Kehl wrestling with two security guards before eventually being arrested by Orland Park police.

According to police, Kehl began yelling and swearing in an area crowded with adults and children inside the family entertainment center after he was asked to move from one line to another. After he was asked to leave by a manager, police say, two off-duty officers serving as security guards were called in to ask him to leave as well.

Passerby Armour Phillips recorded part of what happened next, when police say Kehl walked into the parking lot after swearing and spitting at the officers. He then reportedly body slammed one of the officers to the ground, before putting the second in a headlock after he attempted to intervene.

Phillips said from where he stood, the officers appeared to handle the situation correctly. Backup eventually arrived from on-duty police officers who arrested Kehl. He's now facing a number of charges including felony battery to an officer.