Lunchbreak: Geja’s classic cheese fondue, prepared by Jeff Lawler

Jeff Lawler

Geja’s Cafe

340 W. Armitage

Chicago

(773) 281-9101

gejascafe.com/

Guests who mention National Cheese Fondue Week will receive $5 off each premier dinner through Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Geja’s Classic Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:

12 oz shredded Swiss Gruyere cheese

4 oz shredded Emmathler

12 oz dry white wine

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp white pepper

1 tsp Kirschwasser brandy cherry liqueur

Directions:

Heat wine in double boiler. Add spices to wine. When wine is near boiling, add shredded cheese. Stir until creamy and smooth. Finish off with Kirschwasser brandy cherry liqueur. Accompany with fresh fruit such as grapes, apples and chunks of french bread.