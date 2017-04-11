Kris Bryant takes batting practice into the Chicago River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CHICAGO) -- No off days for the MVP.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant took part in a one-of-a-kind batting practice session Tuesday afternoon, hitting balls from a makeshift batting cage at River Point, 444 W. Lake Street downtown. Bryant slugged dozens of baseballs into the Chicago River in front of Merchandise Mart, the Chicago Sun-Times building and Wolf Point.

Onlookers watched as Bryant took pitches from his batting practice pitcher Juan Cabreja on a cold and blustery day when the Cubs were off. Kayakers and river boats waded in the water for souvenirs.

Red Bull produced the event as part of their sponsorship deal with Bryant.