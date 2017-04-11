FeedonThis: Memories of a unique Cubs moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Five minutes never had the feels like it did on Monday night.

From the gold jerseys to the alumni to the banners and the trophy, it was the perfect for a moment so long in the making.

The Cubs raised their 2016 World Series championship banner on Tuesday night, a first for the 103-year old ballpark that wasn't around the last time they won one. It made for a lot of emotional and sometimes tearful tributes from fans from around the country over the last 24 hours.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman shared their own thoughts on watching the banner raising on Sports Feed Tuesday night. Their commentary is part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Tuesday was the first birthday for Jarrett's daughter Madison.

Time flies, doesn't it?

Of course Jarrett took some time to send best wishes to her daughter on the show and you can watch that in the video above.