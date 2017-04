A coin toss will determine the next leader of the downstate village of Colp.

With all the ballots counted, the Williamson County clerk says candidates Bryan Riekena and Tammy O’Daniell-Howell got 11 votes each.

It’s unlikely a recount would change anything, and there are no absentee ballots yet to come in.

So the next village manager will be the one who correctly calls heads or tails.