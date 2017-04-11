Cubs players are out and about the city, surprising and thanking fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cubs are off today after winning their home opener Monday night, but several Cubs players have events today around the city to thank fans.

Anthony Rizzo is at O'Hare International airport Tuesday surprising fans who touched down on an American Airlines flight from Dallas.

Rizzo boarded the flight before the passengers got off and afterwards joined Willson Contreras and Mike Montgomery posed with fans at the terminal for pictures.

At River Point, Red Bull has teamed up with Kris Bryant, who will be batting balls into the Chicago River.

His batting practice pitcher, Juan Cabreja, was there pitching while fans eagerly watched the show.

Earlier in the day, the city of Chicago honored second baseman Javier Baez, with a street called the "Javier 'Javy' Baez Way," in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The street runs through the largely Puerto Rican neighborhood and hundreds of fans showed up to celebrate the only Puerto Rican player on the team's roster.