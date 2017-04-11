Comedian Martha Kelly and How She Got Her Role on “Baskets”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martha Kelly

from FX show “Baskets”

Tonight at 8PM

North Bar

liveatnorthbar.com

Martha has been featured on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central's The Half Hour and Premium Blend, NBC's Last Comic Standing, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

At age 25, Kelly experimented with stand-up comedy at the Laugh Factory in her native Los Angeles. Her material and confidence slowly developed over a five-year period.

Kelly first surfaced on comedy stages in Austin, Texas with HBO's Aspen Comedy Festival auditions in the fall of 1999, followed by winning Capital City Comedy Club's annual "Funniest Person in Austin" contest in April 2000. Kelly was the winner of Comedy Central's 2002 Laugh Riots national comedy competition and was one of the New Faces in the Just for Laughs comedy festival that same year.

After many years of performing stand-up, Kelly made her acting debut in January 2016 after long-time friend Zach Galifianakis asked her to co-star in his FX comedy series Baskets that he and Louis CK created. She co-stars as Martha, an insurance adjuster and friend of Chip Baskets (played by Galifianakis).