× Chicago delays release of police shooting video

CHICAGO — The city is delaying the release of a police shooting video, defying a city policy to release such video within 90 days.

The policy was put in place after the Laquan McDonald shooting controversy as a shift toward transparency.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office asked for the delay, arguing the video would jeopardize the rights of Dwane Rowlett.

He was shot by police in January.

Rowlett is charged with injuring three officers when he tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

Rowlett’s attorney and prosecutors plan to seek a court order that could keep the video from public view for even longer.