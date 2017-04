An artists and Cubs fan honored opening night at Wrigley Field with a unique piece.

Daniel Duffy created an image of the Friendly Confines using the name of every Cubs player.

Opening Night is here!!! This is my take on Wrigley Field – it's drawn with the names of every single @Cubs player since 1876!! pic.twitter.com/wHR5rdOehK — Daniel Duffy (@RealArtOfWords) April 11, 2017

How many can you find?

The Cubs and Chicago are frequent subjects of Duffy’s work, according to his Twitter account.

Introducing my Chicago skyline piece…handwritten using only Chicago neighborhoods, street names and places… #chicago pic.twitter.com/NEkX0MYY6E — Daniel Duffy (@RealArtOfWords) February 27, 2017

You can see more of the work here: https://www.artofwords.com/