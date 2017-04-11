× 9 life sentences in state case on Charleston church slayings

CHARLESTON, S.C. — With Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof getting nine life sentences in state court on top of a federal death sentence, his prosecutions are finally over _ and some relatives of the parishioners he killed at a historically black church say they can begin to heal.

Nadine Collier wore a white suit to Roof’s sentencing Monday. She says the color lets the world know a chapter in her life had closed after the slaughter of her mother, Ethel Lance.

The 23-year-old avowed white supremacist said nothing in his own defense as he was sentenced on nine counts of murder.

He was taken to jail, where he’ll await transfer to a federal prison and ultimately federal death row for the June 2015 shooting rampage at Emanuel AME Church.