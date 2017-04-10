Updated large hail reports…two-inch diameter hailstones in Pontiac

Large hail in Barlett. Photo by Rosemarie Erban.

After the severe thunderstorms have moved off to the east, reports of large hail continue to trickle in. Here are a few of the larger hailstones reported…

2-inch diameter…Egg-sized..at 4:39PM CDT in Pontiac, Livingston County
1.75-inch diameter…golf-ball sized…12:51PM CDT 3 miles north of Minooka, Kendall County
1.25-inch diameter…half-dollar sized…4:10 PMCDT 4 miles NE of Island Lake, Lake County, IL
1.00-inch diameter…quarter-sized…4:41PM CDT McHenry, McHenry County