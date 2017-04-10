× Updated large hail reports…two-inch diameter hailstones in Pontiac

After the severe thunderstorms have moved off to the east, reports of large hail continue to trickle in. Here are a few of the larger hailstones reported…

2-inch diameter…Egg-sized..at 4:39PM CDT in Pontiac, Livingston County

1.75-inch diameter…golf-ball sized…12:51PM CDT 3 miles north of Minooka, Kendall County

1.25-inch diameter…half-dollar sized…4:10 PMCDT 4 miles NE of Island Lake, Lake County, IL

1.00-inch diameter…quarter-sized…4:41PM CDT McHenry, McHenry County