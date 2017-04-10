× Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County expired at 5:15PM CDT

Update 5:20PM CDT...

The severe thunderstorm over Livingston County has weakened and the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County has been allowed to expire. The storm continues to remain strong and could be accompanied with small hail and gusty winds as it moves east-northeast out of Livingston into northern Ford and southern Kankakee Counties.

Follow the movement of this storm on the current weather radar mosaic below…

____________________________________________________________________

The Severe Thunderstorm in Livingston County has showed some decrease in intensity, but there is still a threat of Large hail and strong winds with this storm.

Following is the latest Chicago National Weather Service Update…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY...

At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Odell, or 9 miles east of Pontiac, moving east at 45 mph. This

storm has shown a gradual weakening trend in the past 10 minutes.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pontiac, Cullom, Saunemin and Emington.

Current Weather Radar Mosaic…