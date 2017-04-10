Thunderstorms with small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds moving through the Chicago Metro area this afternoon… severe storms still possible with Severe Thunderstorm Watch #138 valid until 10pm

UPDATE: 3:05 pm

Lake Villa  3/4- inch diameter hail covering the ground at 3:02 pm


...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE...OGLE...NORTHERN LEE...
NORTHERN DE KALB...WINNEBAGO...NORTHERN KANE...MCHENRY...NORTHWESTERN
COOK AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT...

At 251 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong 
thunderstorms across far northern Illinois. Movement was northeast 
at 45 mph. 

Pea to dime size hail and brief heavy rainfall are likely with 
some of these storms.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, 
Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, and 
Belvidere.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Chicago.

&&

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Illinois.