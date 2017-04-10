× Thunderstorms with small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds moving through the Chicago Metro area this afternoon… severe storms still possible with Severe Thunderstorm Watch #138 valid until 10pm

UPDATE: 3:05 pm

Lake Villa 3/4- inch diameter hail covering the ground at 3:02 pm

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE...OGLE...NORTHERN LEE... NORTHERN DE KALB...WINNEBAGO...NORTHERN KANE...MCHENRY...NORTHWESTERN COOK AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT... At 251 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms across far northern Illinois. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Pea to dime size hail and brief heavy rainfall are likely with some of these storms. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, and Belvidere. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Chicago. && A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.