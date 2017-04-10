Thunderstorms already popping.. hail and gusty winds possible across south portions of the Chicago area

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENDALL...WILL...LA SALLE...
GRUNDY...SOUTHERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM
CDT...
At 1222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms across eastern and central LaSalle County...roughly
from near Sheridan to Ottawa to near Streator. Movement was east at
55 mph. These thunderstorms are expected to hold together and
possibly intensify. Isolated thunderstorms may also develop ahead of
these.
Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park,
Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield,
Oswego, Lockport, Westmont, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Lisle, Brookfield
and Ottawa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.