× Thunderstorms already popping.. hail and gusty winds possible across south portions of the Chicago area

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENDALL...WILL...LA SALLE... GRUNDY...SOUTHERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT... At 1222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms across eastern and central LaSalle County...roughly from near Sheridan to Ottawa to near Streator. Movement was east at 55 mph. These thunderstorms are expected to hold together and possibly intensify. Isolated thunderstorms may also develop ahead of these. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, Lockport, Westmont, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Lisle, Brookfield and Ottawa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.