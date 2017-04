A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Illinois counties.

Kendall and Will counties are under a warning until 1:30 p.m.

Cook County and Lake County Indiana are under a warning until 2 p.m.

1:15PM: Storm with 1" hail over Oak Lawn headed for Chicago's South Side. Warning for southern Cook Cnty until 2PM. pic.twitter.com/IRug953Q9K — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) April 10, 2017

1st wave of storms. Severe t-storm Warning until 1:30PM for some SW & S suburbs. #hail pic.twitter.com/41RnrJmoJ6 — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) April 10, 2017

Hail is expected with these storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Kendall, Will and Cook counties pic.twitter.com/fIhOs6Hep4 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) April 10, 2017

