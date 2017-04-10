× Strong cold front moving southward along lakefront.

Surface reports indicate that a cold front is moving south, along the lake Michigan shoreline. This surge of colder air, locally referred to as a pneumonia front, is expected to continue to advance this evening, bringing a rapid temperature drop of 20 to 25 degrees early this evening.

Between 3 and 4 PM, the temperature at Waukegan dropped from 68 degrees, to 44. Similar temperature crashes are to take place from north-to-south across the city this evening.

Persons heading out this evening should dress for much colder temperatures.