Storm reports from this afternoon's storms

Here are the latest storm reports into the WGN Chicago Weather Center from this afternoon’s thunderstorm activity

Lightning strike in Berwyn about 1:50pm Chimney destroyed

Ottawa area Heavy rain 0.84 inches with more than one-half inch in 12 minutes, back yard flooding in the area

1-inch diameter hail south of Bolingbrook at 1:00 pm with a lot of damage to screens and siding reported